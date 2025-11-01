Pittsburgh Penguins

Poor start, bad mistakes ground Penguins in Winnipeg

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Penguins Jets Hockey Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36) looks for the rebound off Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) (JOHN WOODS/AP)
The Winnipeg Jets (9-3-0) scored a pair of goals in the first three minutes, including a first-shot first-goal scenario just 15 seconds into the game. The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-3-2) never recovered and said goodbye to the eight-game points streak.

Winnipeg got ahead early, played well, and handily beat the Penguins 4-2 at the Canada Life Centre.

The Penguins started poorly and never got off the mat.

