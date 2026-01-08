Preview: Penguins hope to extend win streak in matchup against the Devils

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9) have won five in a row and are gaining strength after the NHL holiday break. Their Thursday opponent, the New Jersey Devils (20-19-2), is headed in the opposite direction amidst public calls for significant organizational changes.

The Metro Division rivals face off at PPG Paints Arena Thursday. The puck drop is just after 7 p.m. when Mr. Jeff Jimmerson sings the National Anthem.

Despite the recent Devils’ struggles, the FanDuel NHL odds expect a one-goal game, and the Penguins are only slight favorites (-115). However, the FanDuel research team shows the Penguins have a 61% chance at victory.

