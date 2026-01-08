Pittsburgh Penguins

Preview: Penguins hope to extend win streak in matchup against the Devils

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Penguins Red Wings Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust, second from left, celebrates with defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, center Sidney Crosby, and right wing Rickard Rakell, from left, after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)
This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (20-12-9) have won five in a row and are gaining strength after the NHL holiday break. Their Thursday opponent, the New Jersey Devils (20-19-2), is headed in the opposite direction amidst public calls for significant organizational changes.

The Metro Division rivals face off at PPG Paints Arena Thursday. The puck drop is just after 7 p.m. when Mr. Jeff Jimmerson sings the National Anthem.

Despite the recent Devils’ struggles, the FanDuel NHL odds expect a one-goal game, and the Penguins are only slight favorites (-115). However, the FanDuel research team shows the Penguins have a 61% chance at victory.

