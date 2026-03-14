PREVIEW: Penguins meet Utah Mammoth on the road

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (32-18-15) five-game road trip is not off to a great start with a pair of losses and only one point earned in the first two games and their lead for a playoff spot is down to just two points. The Penguins visit the Utah Mammoth (24-26-6) Saturday at the Delta Center.

The puck drops just after 9 p.m. EST, and it will be the fifth and final game of Evgeni Malkin’s suspension.

The Penguins were too cute, too careless with the puck, and otherwise not very good Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights, losing 6-2 at T-Mobile Arena. The Penguins pulled to within one goal of Vegas twice, but could not sustain their pressure, and instead passed up scoring chances by making ill-advised extra passes and gifted Vegas more opportunities via turnovers.

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