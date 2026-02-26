PREVIEW: Penguins return from Olympic break to face Devils, with no Sidney Crosby

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Olympic break is over, and the Sidney Crosby fallout begins for the Pittsburgh Penguins (29-15-12), who return to action Thursday against Team USA hero Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m., and Mr. Jeff Jimmerson sings the Star Spangled Banner.

The Penguins began the mad dash to the finish line with 26 games remaining and in a playoff spot by five points over the Columbus Blue Jackets (technically three points over the Washington Capitals, but Washington has played four more games). However, the Penguins will be without Crosby, their captain, for at least the next four weeks due to a lower-body injury suffered in the Olympics.

