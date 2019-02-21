PHILADELPHIA - If you’re headed to the Stadium Series game in Philadelphia on Saturday make sure you pack your rain gear. It’ll likely be raining when the puck drops at 8 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Severe Weather Team 11 meteorologist Scott Harbaugh says the Philadelphia area will see on and off rain during the game. At some points, rain could be heavy.
Related Headlines
“Rain in large quantities, that can hurt us," Dean Matsuzaki, the NHL's vice president of events, said Monday on the the AccuWeather podcast. "First and foremost, we have to worry about player safety, so rain, snow, things like that.”
The NHL – and the Penguins – are no strangers to weather issues during outdoor games.
- Snow was falling during the Penguins first outdoor matchup in the Winter Classic in 2008 against the Buffalo Sabres.
- When the Washington Capitals came to Pittsburgh in 2011 for the Winter Classic, the 1 p.m. game was pushed back to 8 p.m. due to warm temperatures.
- During the 2017 Stadium Series against the Flyers, it rained in the hours leading up to the game. By game time, temperatures dropped to the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
There’s been on word from the NHL on a possible postponement or time change for Saturday night's game. Both the Flyers and Penguins don't play again until Tuesday.
You can watch the Stadium Series on Saturday on Channel 11. Our coverage begins at 7 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dunkin' Donuts employee performs CPR on collapsed trucker
- Pa. Walmart worker with disabilities hopes to keep job as requirements change
- PHOTOS: Westmoreland County's Most Wanted
- VIDEO: Police confiscate over $100K, several pounds of marijuana and guns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}