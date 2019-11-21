PITTSBURGH - Patric Hornqvist is 189 pounds of attitude and aggressiveness.
Some opponents find playing against him to be as much fun as having a pebble -- or maybe a rusty razor blade -- in their skate.
The rest don't find the experience to be nearly that pleasant.
Hornqvist adds an element to the Penguins' lineup that none of his teammates can -- "He's unique to our team, because we don't have a lot of guys like him," Mike Sullivan said -- and indications are that he'll resume doing that when the Penguins face the Islanders Thursday at 7:08 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- John Chapman's first wife says he was involved with several women during their marriage
- Owners of Double Wide Grill to close one of their restaurants
- VIDEO: Former altar boys suing Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh over alleged sexual abuse by priest
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}