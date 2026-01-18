Recap: Penguins fall to Columbus 4-3 in shootout

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins started terribly, regrouped to look unbeatable, and then reverted to their earlier, very vulnerable play against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But for the third time this season, the Penguins rallied to erase a third-period Columbus lead to force overtime, and for the second time this month, scored with an extra attacker. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby threw his hands in the air to celebrate his deflection–the tying goal–at 18:59 of the third.

However, the Penguins and goalie Arturs Silovs’s struggles continued in the shootout. Columbus won 4-3 in the shootout Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

