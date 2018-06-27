Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford has been busy for a second straight day.
One day after signing forward Bryan Rust to a 4-year-contract, Rutherford reportedly traded Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 4th round draft pick.
The @BuffaloSabres acquire Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick from the @penguins in exchange for a conditional 4th pick. #NHLTrades— Kathryn Tappen (@KathrynTappen) June 27, 2018
Sheary struggled during the 2018 playoffs, earning just two assists. However, he was a significant contributor during the Penguins two prior Stanley Cup runs.
Hunwick was signed as a free agent last summer.
He had 10 points in 42 games and did not make the lineup for the playoffs.
The Penguins appear to be clearing out cap space before the start of free agency which begins on July 1.
