0 Report: Penguins owner interested in buying National Enquirer

PITTSBURGH - The supermarket tabloid under fire for paying hush money to a former Playboy model to help President Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign is on the auction block.

The parent of the National Enquirer said Wednesday that it is exploring a possible sale as part of a "strategic" review of its tabloid business.

Thursday, the New York Times reported that Penguins owner Ronald Burkle is currently in negations to purchase the tabloid.

The decision by American Media comes after the tabloid said it paid $150,000 to keep Karen McDougal quiet about an alleged affair with Trump and being accused by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos of blackmail.

American Media said it was considering a sale so it could focus more on other parts of its business, including its teen brand and broadcast platforms.

"Because of this focus, we feel the future opportunities with the tabloids can be best exploited by a different ownership," said American Media CEO David Pecker in a statement.

Burkle bought the Penguins in 1999 and saved the franchise from bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then and is in the midst of its 13th-consecutive playoff run.

In addition to the National Enquirer, American Media said it was also considering selling two other brands, Globe and National Examiner.

American Media owns news, celebrity and sports publications such as Us Weekly, Star, OK!, In Touch, Life & Style, Men's Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Snowboarder and Surfer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

