A few weeks ago, Jim Rutherford sounded as if he'd be willing to try to sneak his No. 3 goaltender through waivers to get him to the Penguins' farm team in Wilkes-Barre.
Mostly because he wouldn't have another option.
Related Headlines
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman attacked while biking on popular trail, punched man in groin to get away
- Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump
- Missing woman found dead in overturned car in creek bed
- VIDEO: Injuries force local high school football team to forfeit game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}