PITTSBURGH - The Penguins have gone through much of this season without some of the most prominent forwards on their payroll. Evgeni Malkin has missed the past five games. So has Nick Bjugstad. Alex Galchenyuk has sat out four in a row. Bryan Rust hasn't played since the preseason finale.
That's $22 million of salary cap space that's spending game nights in street clothes. All four were counted on to make meaningful contributions -- some bigger than others, of course -- in 2019-20. None of them, however, has chipped in anything more than moral support during the Penguins' four-game winning streak.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bomb squad vehicle among cars, trucks, other items going up for auction at Pittsburgh airport
- Local man accused of rolling back odometers, forging documents on several cars he sold
- Greensburg diocese pays $4.4M in abuse compensation to 57 victims
- VIDEO: ExxonMobil scouting for potential cracker site in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}