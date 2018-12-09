Senators' power-play goal in overtime knocks off Pens 2-1

The Penguins were called for too many men on the ice, setting up the winning power play.
Thomas Chabot scored in regulation, Mark Stone assisted on both goals and Craig Anderson made 35 shots. Jean-Sebastien Dea scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.
Ottawa was without scoring leader Matt Duchene, with the team saying he'll be out weeks with a groin injury. The Senators also revealed that Bobby Ryan would be sidelined indefinitely because of a concussion.
Ottawa opened the scoring at 4:24 of the first period. Stone fed Chabot at the point and fired a shot through traffic to beat DeSmith.
Dea tied it at 3:27 of the second.
NOTES: D Christian Jaros was a healthy scratch for the Senators, while Mark Borowiecki missed his eighth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Pittsburgh defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Juuso Riikola were healthy scratches.
UP NEXT
Penguins: At New York Islanders on Monday night.
Senators: Host Boston on Sunday night.
