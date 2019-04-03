0 Several key Penguins players hope to return soon

PITTSBURGH - As the NHL season is winding down, the Penguins have yet to clinch a playoff spot. They’re hoping to get two stars back in the lineup to help.

Evgeni Malkin is officially a game time decision for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. Kris Letang is still listed as day to day. But both showed positive signs toward potentially returning to the lineup.

The Penguins need to win to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night. Malkin has been out of the lineup since suffering an upper body injury against the St. Louis Blues on March 17th. On Wednesday, Malkin practiced fully and was cleared for contact. After the game, he expressed his hopes to return to the lineup.

TRENDING NOW:

Malkin said, “When you have an injury it's not always perfect what you want. It's perfect with a couple months more rest, but there's not much time. I feel I'm ready to play. I want a couple of more games before the playoffs. I need confidence back and the feeling of the game and the puck. Again, I hope tomorrow I wake up, feel great and I'm ready to play.”

Malkin and Letang both insisted the Penguins playoff battle is not rushing their return to the lineup.

Letang said, “I talked with the doctor. We make the decision based on what's intelligent, not based on if we do this or do that. We go by my health first.”

Letang has missed the last few games after not feeling right since his return from an injury in the outdoor game against Philadelphia. He skated in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday, but has returned to the lineup after skipping the “contact jersey” practice before.

The Penguins wrap up the regular season against the Red Wings on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.