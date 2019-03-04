PITTSBURGH - Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Third Star of the week for the second time in three weeks.
Last week, Crosby logged a league-high eight points, helping the Penguins go 2-0-1 in three games versus teams they are fighting against for playoff positioning.
Related Headlines
Crosby’s season-high four points in Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens helped bring the Penguins back inside the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
With the help of Crosby, the Penguins won 5-2 in the Feb. 26 game against Columbus and one standings point in a 4-3 overtime loss in Buffalo. Crosby made one goal and one assist in each game.
Since Feb. 1, Crosby is the second-leading scorer in the NHL with 25 points in 15 games.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}