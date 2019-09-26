  • Simon hopes to ‘keep going' after game-winner

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Let's get it out of the way: Dominik Simon scored a goal.

    Yes, it's still the preseason, but it was a goal. No, it wasn't an empty-netter. No, it didn't bounce off of him. He scored a real goal. The game-winner in the Penguins' 4-2 preseason victory over the Red Wings, Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena:

