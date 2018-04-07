0 Son of former Penguins defenseman one of 14 killed in Canada bus crash

Canadian police said early Saturday that 14 people were killed and 15 people were injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada. Among those killed was the son of former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman, Chris Joseph.

Jaxon Joseph was 20 years old.

Police said 29 people, including the driver, were on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan.

"We can now confirm fourteen people have died as a result of this collision," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a release early Saturday. "The other fourteen people were sent to hospitals with a variety of injuries; three of these people have injuries that are critical in nature."

Authorities have yet to identify all of the deceased. But the father of Logan Schatz, the 20-year-old team captain, says he was killed.

The wife of head coach Darcy Haugan confirmed he is among the 14 dead. Tributes poured in online for the father of two who was described as an amazing mentor to young players. There was no mention of the truck driver.

The #HumboldtBroncos GoFundMe just hit $1 million. The link is below if you'd like to contribute. Former Penguins defenseman, Chris Joseph's son, Jaxon (20 yrs old) was among those killed. https://t.co/Ne4Itf9HBE — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) April 7, 2018

Team president Kevin Garinger said parents from across Western Canada were rushing to the scene as they struggled to cope with the tragedy.

"It's one of the hardest days of my life," Garinger said. "There have been multiple fatalities. Our whole community is in shock. We are grieving, and we will continue to grieve throughout this ordeal as we try to work toward supporting each other."

