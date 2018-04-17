Stanley Cup making stop at Channel 11 studios

You won't want to miss this!
NO WAY! The Stanley Cup is going to be with us LIVE in studio!! We'll be interviewing the "Keeper of the Cup"! DON'T MISS IT, tomorrow morning on #wpxi @penguins pic.twitter.com/wj0aULJycx— Katherine Amenta (@kamenta) April 16, 2018
The Stanley Cup and its handler will be live in studio Tuesday.
Watch Channel 11 Morning News at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a special interview with the "Keeper of the Cup."
