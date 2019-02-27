  • Sullivan: Penguins' Rust, Ruhwedel out with long-term injuries

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins injuries woes continue.

    Coach Mike Sullivan announced Wednesday that winger Bryan Rust would be out longer term for a lower body injury suffered during Tuesday’s game against Columbus.

    Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel was also injured in the game. His upper body injury was also classified as long-term.

    The injuries are not good news for a team looking to make a run towards a playoff spot, especially considering the Penguins are already dealing with injuries, especially on the blue line.

    Olli Maatta is on the injured reserve. Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin were both injured in Saturday’s Stadium Series game against the Flyers.

