Sullivan: Penguins' Rust, Ruhwedel out with long-term injuries

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins injuries woes continue.
Coach Mike Sullivan announced Wednesday that winger Bryan Rust would be out longer term for a lower body injury suffered during Tuesday’s game against Columbus.
Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel was also injured in the game. His upper body injury was also classified as long-term.
Coach Sullivan on players injured in yesterday’s game: “Rust is longer term with a lower-body injury. Ruhwedel is longer term with an upper-body injury.”— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 27, 2019
The injuries are not good news for a team looking to make a run towards a playoff spot, especially considering the Penguins are already dealing with injuries, especially on the blue line.
Olli Maatta is on the injured reserve. Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin were both injured in Saturday’s Stadium Series game against the Flyers.
