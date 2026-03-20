Troubled former Penguins winger arrested again, reports say

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Former Johnstown Chiefs and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Billy Tibbetts is again behind bars, according to a report in the Time Leader newspaper in Wilkes-Barre.

The Penguins signed Tibbetts in November 2000, a year after he was paroled in Massachusetts for multiple violent offenses. For three seasons, Tibbetts played in the NHL with the Penguins, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Rangers. Tibbetts then played for many teams in the AHL, ECHL, a couple of seasons in the SM-liiga, before finishing his career in the low levels of the minors, bottoming out in the SPHL in 2008-09.

According to multiple reports, police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Tibbetts, 51, on Tuesday at a Red Roof Inn near Mohegan Sun Arena on a bench warrant. The original offense was harassment and later a violation of a protective order.

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