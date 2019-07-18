  • TV: Bjugstad talks team morale on NHL Tonight

    By: Taylor Haase

    Nick Bjugstad was a guest on NHL Tonight to discuss his experience in Pittsburgh following the trade, the Penguins' team morale, his preferred position on the ice, and more.

    Bjugstad said he believes the Penguins' locker room didn't have any culture issues last season.

    "That room basically is a room that's won a couple of Stanley Cups," he said.

