Unbelievable: Penguins rally for first OT win

It was a lackluster day for the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-6-5). Friday morning, Coach Dan Muse stopped the morning skate to admonish his team for going through the motions, and after a few colorful words, instituted contact three-on-three drills to raise the energy.

It surely didn’t help the Penguins for most of the first 40 minutes. The Penguins were badly outplayed at the outset, and were lucky to get the first goal of the game before the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-5) took advantage of lethargic Penguins mistakes with three unanswered goals.

However, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust scored third-period goals to tie the game, and Kris Letang (2) scored quickly in overtime for a 4-3 Penguins win at Nationwide Arena.

