CRANBERRY, Pa. - Patric Hornqvist left midway through the Penguins' practice after a fall, making him the latest in a long line of Penguins players to be lost to injury.
Mike Sullivan said after practice that Hornqvist was being evaluated for a lower-body injury.
Related Headlines
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Which school districts pay their teachers the most and least?
- Neighbors say Terrelle Pryor, girlfriend had a tumultuous relationship
- Boy born blind paints picture of American flag, gets response from President Trump
- VIDEO: Plan to legalize fentanyl testing strips gaining momentum
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}