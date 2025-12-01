Nik Bonitto bats away 2-point try in OT and Broncos escape with 27-26 win over Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — Nik Bonitto batted away Marcus Mariota's pass in overtime to deny Washington a winning 2-point conversion, and the Denver Broncos held on for their ninth straight victory, a 27-26 thriller over the Commanders on Sunday night.

After Denver's RJ Harvey ran for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, Mariota drove the Commanders down the field, aided by a pass-interference penalty on fourth-and-6. Washington had fourth-and-goal at the 3 when Mariota connected with Terry McLaurin for a TD.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn went for 2 and Mariota had an open receiver, but Bonitto leaped and knocked the ball down.

Bo Nix threw for 321 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the AFC West-leading Broncos (10-2), who have eight victories in one-score games this season.

Broncos coach Sean Payton spoke during the week about the importance of getting a first-round bye in the playoffs, and Denver remained even with New England for the best record in the AFC.

Making his sixth start this season in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, Mariota threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns with one pick as the Commanders lost their seventh straight — the last two in OT.

One of Mariota's TD tosses was an incredible catch by Treylon Burks, who leaped in the corner of the end zone and made a falling, one-handed grab over cornerback Riley Moss.

For the Commanders, a woeful defense has shown signs of improvement in the two games since coach Dan Quinn took over play-calling from coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Washington leaned on tight end Zach Ertz, who finished with 10 catches for 106 yards and passed Shannon Sharpe for the fifth-most receptions by an NFL tight end. McLaurin added seven catches for 96 yards.

Although Denver had just two sacks, its pass rushers frequently made Mariota uncomfortable and forced him into a bad interception at the start of the second quarter that was pulled in by Dre Greenlaw.

But Mariota delivered at the end of regulation, leading an 18-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a tying, 32-yard field goal by Jake Moody, who was playing in his first game for Washington.

For Nix, an uneven outing led to the desired result.

After Denver scored just six points on its first three drives, Nix settled in and delivered an acrobatic strike to Courtland Sutton for an 11-yard touchdown right before halftime, avoiding a sack just long enough to release the ball.

The fourth quarter opened with Nix throwing an interception to Bobby Wagner that led to a Washington field goal. The Broncos punted on their final three possessions of regulation, and the Commanders finally took advantage.

