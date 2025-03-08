Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 30-20-20 triple-double in Nuggets' OT win over Suns

DENVER — (AP) — Nikola Jokic sat in front of his locker, calmly scrolling through his phone, seemingly unimpressed that 30 minutes earlier he made NBA history.

The three-time NBA MVP had the league's first 30-20-20 triple-double in the Denver Nuggets' 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists.

“It’s not supposed go that way,” Jokic said. “I was talking to (Aaron Gordon) and he said to me, ‘That was a quiet 30 points.’ I didn’t do anything special, just seemed like everyone was in flow.”

Jokic tied his franchise record with his 29th triple-double of the season, and he reached it just 1:20 into the second half with his 10th rebound. He was approaching the triple-double early, finishing the first quarter with 10 points, six assists and six rebounds and had 13, nine and eight at halftime.

The 30-year-old from Serbia is averaging a triple-double with 19 games left in the season. His 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game all rank in the top three in the NBA.

“I can’t describe him, so don’t ask me to,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “The guy is just an incredible player, and when you are one of one in this league, with the tremendous history of this league, that says a lot. There’s a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola, in my opinion, is just in a class all by himself.”

His fast start to overtime lifted the Nuggets after they had blown a 21-point lead. He had five points, five assists and three rebounds in the extra period, playing nearly 45 minutes overall.

He made a 4-foot turnaround to begin overtime, fed Jamal Murray for two baskets and assisted on a dunk and layup by Christian Braun in a 13-second span.

“He’s just one of a kind,” Braun said. “You’ll never see something like this ever again – ever. You’ll never see a player that does the things he does night in and night out.”

Jokic’s previous high in assists was 19, which happened Feb. 24 at Indiana. He surpassed that on Michael Porter Jr.’s dunk that gave Denver a 139-130 lead with 1:18 left.

Jokic has 149 career triple-doubles and Friday was the seventh time this season he has had at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. That tied Oscar Robertson for the most in one season. His 22 assists are the most by a center in a game but he is far short of Scott Skiles’ NBA record of 30, a mark he isn’t concerned about.

“I have different problems than that right now,” he said.

