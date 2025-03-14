No. 1 Duke rules out Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown with injuries for ACC semifinal vs. UNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown have been ruled out for No. 1 Duke's game against North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Friday night because of injuries.

The team announced the status for each player a little less than two hours before tipoff of their semifinal matchup with the rival Tar Heels. Both players were hurt in Thursday's quarterfinal against Georgia Tech, with Flagg spraining his left ankle and Brown re-injuring a dislocated left shoulder.

Flagg walked with no boot and no major limp when the star freshman arrived at Spectrum Center before the game, keeping his hands in his pockets as he walked with his every step being documented by TV cameras and photographers.

Brown arrived with his left arm in a sling after being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer had said Thursday it would be “a real long shot” for Flagg to be ready to play and also alluded to the upcoming NCAA Tournament in managing Flagg's health. Scheyer had said it was too early to know for sure on the long-term prognosis for Brown, a junior forward.

