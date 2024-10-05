No. 5 Georgia bounces back from loss at Alabama, makes it 8 in a row over Auburn 31-13

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Trevor Etienne ran for two touchdowns as No. 5 Georgia bounced back from its first regular-season loss in almost four years with a workmanlike 31-13 victory over struggling Auburn on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) made it eight straight wins in the Deep South's oldest rivalry, but it was more of a struggle than expected for the team that began the season ranked No. 1 and favored to win its third national championship in four years.

That goal is still within reach, but Georgia didn't wrack up a lot of style points against the offensively challenged Tigers (2-4, 0-3), who have dropped six consecutive games against Power Four opponents.

Etienne scored on a 2-yard run to cap Georgia's opening possession, and he added a 1-yard scoring plunge late in the third quarter that led to conflicting calls. One official ruled him down, another said he crossed the goal line — if only by an inch or two. The TD call was upheld after a lengthy video review.

Etienne finished with 88 yards on 16 carries.

The Bulldogs put the game away with Carson's Beck second touchdown pass of the game, a 3-yard strike to Dillon Bell early in the fourth quarter.

Jarquez Hunter scored Auburn's lone touchdown, breaking a tackle near the line and sprinting 38 yards to the end zone to slice Georgia's lead to 14-10. But the Tigers didn't have enough firepower to seriously challenge the Bulldogs.

Georgia was coming off a gut-wrenching 41-34 loss at No. 1 Alabama. The Bulldogs fell behind 30-7 at halftime, rallied to take the lead late in the game, only to give up a 75-yard touchdown pass that won it for the Crimson Tide.

Georgia's final shot in Tuscaloosa ended with Beck throwing an interception in the end zone, one of four turnovers — three picks and a fumble — by the Bulldogs' fifth-year quarterback. He also surrendered a safety when he was called for intentional grounding throwing from the end zone.

Beck didn't have any major miscues against Auburn, completing 23 of 29 for 240 yards that included an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett.

The takeaway

Auburn: The Tigers kept things competitive much of the game, but the lack of offense finally caught up with them. The defense ran out of steam after embattled quarterback Payton Thorne was thrown for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 at the Auburn 44 in what was essentially the visiting team's last gasp. Thorne passed for 200 yards and didn't have an interception, which was a step in the right direction. His numbers would have been even better if Malcom Simmons had not dropped a sure touchdown pass.

Georgia: After its 42-game winning streak in the regular season was snapped by Alabama, the Bulldogs were eager for an impressive showing. Their performance was solid but hardly dominant, again raising questions about whether this team is as strong as Kirby Smart's squads of the last three seasons. There's still plenty of room for improvement, with daunting road games upcoming against Texas and Ole Miss. The defense took a blow when lineman Christen Miller left the game with a left knee injury.

Up next

Auburn: The Tigers are off next week, returning to action Oct. 19 with another road game at No. 9 Missouri, a team that figures to plummet in the rankings after a 41-10 loss at No. 25 Texas A&M.

Georgia: Host Mississippi State in an SEC game next Saturday.

