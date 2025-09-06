No. 6 Oregon routs Oklahoma State 69-3 for Cowboys' biggest loss under Gundy

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Dante Moore threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, freshman Dakorien Moore ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass, and No. 6 Oregon routed Oklahoma State 69-3 on Saturday.

The loss was the biggest loss for the Cowboys (1-1) in Mike Gundy’s 20-year tenure as coach.

Ten players scored for Oregon (2-0), which had 631 yards in total offense. The Ducks had two interception returns for touchdowns in the third quarter.

On Oregon's second play of the game, Noah Whittington took off for a 59-yard TD run to give the Ducks a 7-0 lead. It was the longest run of his career.

Dakorien Moore caught a deep 65-yard pass from Dante Moore on the Ducks' second drive. Dierre Hill Jr. added a 19-yard touchdown run before Logan Ward kicked a 23-yard field goal for the Cowboys' only points.

Dante Moore hit Malik Benson with a 42-yard pass, Dakorien Moore rushed 25 yards for another score, and Jayden Limar added a 5-yard TD run to make it 41-3 at halftime.

Gary Bryant Jr. caught an 11 yard touchdown pass and Jordon Davison ran a yard for another score to put the Ducks up 55-3.

Oregon had back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns in the third quarter: Jerry Mixon scored on a 26-yard return and Peyton Woodyard scored on a 30-yard return.

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Hauss Hejny broke a bone in his foot in the team's opener, so Zane Flores, a third-year freshman, made his first career start against Oregon. Flores finished 7 of 19 for 67 yards and two interceptions.

Takeaways

With a 59-13 victory over Montana State in the opener, Oregon has outscored its opponents 128-16. The last time Oklahoma State lost this bad was at Colorado last season, a 52-0 rout.

Up next

Oklahoma StateL Hosts Tulsa on Sept. 19.

Oregon: At Northwestern next Saturday.

