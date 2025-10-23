North Hills native named vice president of revenue for Pittsburgh Riverhounds

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh area native is coming home to be the new vice president of revenue for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club.

Hailing from the North Hills, John Fisher will be responsible for overseeing ticketing and corporate partnerships, focusing on generating new revenue opportunities for the Riverhounds, the Pittsburgh Riveters and Highmark Stadium.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to return home to Pittsburgh and join the Riverhounds. This is a club with a proud history, strong leadership and excellent ownership,” Fisher said.

Riverhounds President Jeff Garner stated, “We’re thrilled to welcome John to our leadership team. His track record of driving growth and building strong revenue cultures across multiple major leagues speaks for itself.”

Fisher brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including over 16 years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he served as senior vice president of ticket sales and marketing.

His career also includes positions with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as a role as vice president for sales at Cirque du Soleil.

Fisher graduated from Robert Morris University in 1998 and returns to the area with his wife, Deb. Fisher’s new role marks his return to the Pittsburgh market, where he previously worked as an account executive with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the early 2000s.

