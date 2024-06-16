Ohtani has second 2-homer game of season as Dodgers blank Royals 3-0. Betts' hand broken in the 7th

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had his second two-homer game this season, Tyler Glasnow pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-0 Sunday as Mookie Betts left in the seventh inning after a pitch broke a bone in his left hand.

“It’s a big blow. I feel bad for Mookie because he's having an MVP-type season,” manager Dave Roberts said of Betts' injury.

Even though the Dodgers took two of three in the series it was a tough weekend as two of their star players will be sidelined for an extended period. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto was placed on the 15-day injured list before the game due to a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Freddie Freeman also went deep for the Dodgers.

Bobby Witt Jr., who leads the majors with a .327 batting average, had one of Kansas City's three hits. The shortstop has hit safely in 26 of 28 games since May 17.

Betts was hit in the left hand by a 97.9 mph fastball from Dan Altavilla. The pitch hit Betts at the top of the hand, near the wrist. Betts fell to the ground and was writhing in pain in the batter’s box as trainers and Roberts came out to tend to him.

Ohtani is fourth in the majors with 19 homers. The Japanese superstar drove a sinker from Brady Singer (4-4) 451 feet over the center field wall with one out in the third inning.

Ohtani then got his 18th career multihomer game when he connected on a first-pitch slider from Singer and put it over the right field wall.

Freeman followed three pitches later with a solo shot to right-center. It is the third time this season Ohtani and Freeman have gone back to back.

Glasnow (7-5) struck out nine and leads the majors with 125 strikeouts as he picked up his first victory since May 4. Evan Phillips came on for his 10th save in the ninth.

It is the fifth time in Singer's career and first this season he has allowed at least three homers in a game. The right-hander allowed five hits and three runs in six innings with four strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez (right knee inflammation) was back in the lineup as the designated hitter after sitting out Saturday's game. ... RHP Michael Wacha (left foot fracture) will make a rehab start in Arizona on Monday.

Dodgers: RHP Michael Grove (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Alec Marsh (5-3, 3.63 ERA) takes the mound on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series at Oakland.

Dodgers: Head to Colorado for three games starting Monday. LHP James Paxton (6-1, 3.92 ERA) is 1-1 in his last five starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.