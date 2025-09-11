Ohtani's next start for Dodgers set for crucial series against NL East-leading Phillies

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will make his next mound start for the Los Angeles Dodgers next week when the Philadelphia Phillies visit for a crucial series between division leaders.

The Dodgers trail the Phillies by four games for the National League's No. 2 seed, with the teams clashing in a three-game series starting Monday.

Manager Dave Roberts didn’t say which of the three games Ohtani would start. There had been speculation the 31-year-old right-hander would pitch in San Francisco this weekend, but Roberts said the team wanted to give Ohtani extra rest coming off his last start on Sept. 5.

In that game, the two-way superstar made a surprise start after teammate Tyler Glasnow was scratched because of back stiffness. In the 2-1 loss at Baltimore, Ohtani (1-1, 3.75 ERA) gave up three hits and no runs over 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

Ohtani had been scratched from his previous turn on Sept. 3 because of a cough, although he still started at designated hitter against the Orioles.

The Dodgers have used a conservative and carefully managed approach to Ohtani's pitching workload as he returns from his second major elbow surgery. The team has used a gradual increase in the right-hander's pitch count and innings pitched rather than a fixed schedule.

Ohtani's countryman, pitcher Roki Sasaki, was on his way back to the Dodgers on Wednesday after making his fifth and final start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He gave up three hits and three runs, struck out eight and walked four in 4 2/3 innings on Tuesday.

“Roki was fantastic,” Roberts said. “It was great for Roki’s confidence just to really let it fly, have some success and know that he can be the guy that he’s known to be.”

The highly touted Sasaki has struggled in his rookie season in the majors. He got pulled early from his U.S. debut in March at Dodger Stadium, where cameras caught tears in his eyes. The 23-year-old has been on the injured list since May 13 with an impingement in his right shoulder.

Sasaki will sit down this week with the front office to discuss whether he remains a starter or moves to the bullpen.

“I do think that question is going to be asked because I think you can argue both, whether it’s kind of getting ready for something to happen here in a starting role or changing a role,” Roberts said. “It all should be on the table and we’re going to have that conversation.”

The Dodgers have 2 1/2 weeks left in the regular season to decide if Sasaki could be trusted as a viable option in the postseason.

“We still have time,” Roberts said, “but we’d have to see it here.”

The Dodgers activated infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman off the injured list on Wednesday where he'd been since Aug. 4 with a right ankle sprain. He was set to play centerfield and bat sixth against the Rockies.

Edman hit .286 with three walks and a run scored in five rehab appearances with Triple-A. Last year's National League Championship Series MVP was batting .228 with 12 homers and 44 RBI in 86 games this season.

To make room for Edman, outfielder Justin Dean was optioned to Triple-A.

