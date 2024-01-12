Oklahoma City rolls past Trail Blazers 139-77, ties fifth-biggest victory margin in NBA history

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Portland Trail Blazers 139-77 on Thursday night, a 62-point victory that matched the fifth-largest rout in NBA history.

Oklahoma City shattered its previous record for victory margin of 45 points, set twice during the 2012-13 season. The Thunder moved into a tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference at 26-11.

The Thunder were on the wrong end of the NBA's biggest blowout, losing by 73 to Memphis on Dec. 2, 2021. It was the Trail Blazers' second-worst loss, having fallen by 65 to Indiana on Feb. 27, 1998.

Jalen Williams scored 21 points, Chet Holmgren added 19 and Giddey had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his ninth career triple-double as the Thunder shot 57% from the field. It was a complete victory for an Oklahoma City team that returned from Wednesday night's win at Miami at 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Portland's Anfernee Simons scored 14 points and Scoot Henderson had 13 on 4-for-21 shooting. The Trail Blazers shot just 27.7% from the field.

Henderson scored the first five points of the game before the Thunder responded with a 22-2 run to take control. The highlight of the run was an odd basket by Holmgren. He drove to the rim on a fast break and was basically tackled from behind by Portland's Jerami Grant. Somehow, Holmgren threw the ball up over his shoulder and into the hoop to give Oklahoma City an 18-7 lead.

Oklahoma City dominated from there, stretching the lead to 75-39 at halftime. Portland's frustration boiled over when Shaedon Sharpe and coach Chauncey Billups both were called for technical fouls with 1:45 left in the second quarter.

The Thunder kept it going in the second half. Giddey threw a pass like a quarterback nearly the length of the court and found Williams for a layup to put the Thunder up 86-46. Oklahoma City outscored the Trail Blazers 43-17 in the third quarter to take a 118-56 edge into the fourth.

