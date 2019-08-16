PITTSBURGH - Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, one of the early stars for the Pittsburgh Steelers in training camp, had surgery on Friday morning for an unspecified injury, according to his social media accounts, as reported by our news partners at TribLive.com.
Adeniyi posted a post-surgery photo from his hospital bed on his Instagram account but later deleted the post. Adeniyi also deleted a post on Twitter in which he mentioned his injury.
“So happy that I am in an organization that shows so much support from the coaches to the players to the fans,” Adeniyi wrote. “I know I’ll be back and healthy in no time.”
According to TribLive.com, the surgery will prevent Adeniyi from playing in the Steelers’ preseason game Saturday night against Kansas City, and his status for the final two preseason games — and regular season — is unknown.
