Team USA star speedskater Jordan Stolz earns third medal of Games in 1,500-meter win

MILAN — Team USA star speedskater Jordan Stolz earned his third medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday.

The Wisconsin native finished the 1,500-meter event with a time of 1:42.75, getting him silver.

Zhongyan Ning of the People’s Republic of China set an Olympic record with a time of 1:41.98 to take gold, while Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands took bronze with a time of 1:42.82.

Jordan Stolz and Ning Zhongyan respect on and off the ice. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/WDeimgrRSJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Stolz, 24, previously won gold in the men’s 500-meter and 1,000-meter events. Both of those performances set Olympic records.

NBC reports that Stolz is the only American so far to claim three medals in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Stolz will compete in the mass start on Saturday to round out his time in Milan, NBC says.

