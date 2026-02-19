Team USA women’s curling heads to semifinals for only 2nd time in Olympic history

The U.S. women’s curling team is heading to the semifinals in the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The team secured its spot after a 7-6 walk-off win against Switzerland in the round-robin tournament’s 12th session.

HOW CAN YOU NOT BE ENTERTAINED?! TEAM USA CURLING ADVANCES TO THE SEMIFINALS! 🤯 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/jAPqZWaXtp — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 19, 2026

NBC reports that it’s only the team’s second time reaching the semifinals in Olympic history. The last time was in 2002.

Team USA now holds the No. 2 seed, falling behind Sweden and ahead of Switzerland.

The Swiss and Americans will face off again Friday morning.

Following a silver win in curling mixed doubles, Team USA’s Cory Thiesse is one win away from securing at least her second silver medal of the 2026 Winter Olympics, NBC reports. No U.S. woman has ever won two curling medals.

