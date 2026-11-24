The Baltimore Orioles and free agent right-hander Freddy Peralta have agreed to a $125 million, five-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

The 30-year-old Peralta, a two-time All-Star, was the MVP of the American League Championship Series in October after pitching the Tampa Bay Rays into the World Series, where they lost to Milwaukee in five games.

Fastball Freddy went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two ALCS starts and one relief appearance against Cleveland, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings to win the clinching Game 6.

Facing his original team in the Fall Classic, the right-hander was touched up by the Brewers for five runs, seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in his only World Series outing, a Game 3 loss at home that put the Rays on the brink of elimination.

Tampa Bay had won each of his previous nine starts, however, as Peralta posted a major league-leading 0.90 ERA during that stretch. And with years of success in Milwaukee on his resume prior to a four-month hiccup with the New York Mets, he entered the offseason as one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency.

Peralta will top an Orioles rotation that lost free agent lefty Trevor Rogers to the Chicago Cubs earlier Tuesday on a $120 million, five-year deal. Peralta likely slots ahead of Shane Baz, Kyle Bradish and Brandon Young.

Knowing it would be difficult to afford him once he reached the open market, the thrifty Brewers traded Peralta to the Mets in January 2026 with a year remaining on his contract. Right-hander Tobias Myers also was included in a deal that netted Milwaukee a pair of touted prospects: infielder/outfielder Jett Williams and pitcher Brandon Sproat.

The popular Peralta struggled in New York, going 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts as the Mets languished in last place in the NL East and became one of baseball's biggest disappointments. They shipped him to Tampa Bay on Aug. 2, a day ahead of the trade deadline, for three minor leaguers.

It took a little while for Peralta to regain his peak form with the Rays, but he did. He went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts for the AL East champions, finishing the season 10-11 with a 4.42 ERA in 32 starts overall covering 169 innings. He struck out 156 and walked 63.

Peralta is 80-53 with a 3.71 ERA in nine big league seasons — his first eight with Milwaukee.

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AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick in New York contributed to this report.

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