Oscar Piastri wins first F1 race in McLaren one-two with Norris at Hungarian GP

BUDAPEST — (AP) — Oscar Piastri won his first Formula One race after completing a McLaren one-two with Lando Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Australian driver started second behind pole-sitting Norris and beat him to the first turn to take the lead. Norris got ahead after a pit-stop strategy that favored him, but he then finally complied with a request by his team to give the lead back to his partner.

“This is the day I dreamed off, standing on the top step of an F1 podium,” Piastri said.

Lewis Hamilton finished third behind the papaya-colored pair for his record-extending 200th career podium.

Points leader Max Verstappen finished fifth behind Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and has now gone three races without a victory. Verstappen leads the standings with 265 points to Norris' 189.

McLaren celebrated the one-two, but the huge victory will also be remembered for the team debate over which driver would finally come out on top.

At first, the team told Piastri that the pit strategy was to ensure Norris could keep Hamilton at bay, while asking Norris to give the place back “at his convenience.”

As the laps ticked by and Norris didn't budge, McLaren told Piastri that he could get back in front when he caught up with Norris. Finally, the team turned to pleading with Norris just to let Piastri by.

“I know you will do the right thing,” the team told Norris. After a long silence, Norris replied “tell him to catch up then please.”

The tension was building until Norris eased up and allowed Piastri past with two laps go.

Piastri and Norris exchanged a brief handshake while taking off their helmets and after both were congratulated by McLaren staff and other drivers.

Lando had no harsh words before stepping onto the second spot on the winners podium, even though he had come so close to adding to his maiden F1 win in Miami in May.

“An amazing day as a team, that is the main thing. I am so happy. It has been a long journey to achieve this on merit,” Norris said. “Oscar had a good start. (His win) was coming at some point, and he deserved it today.”

