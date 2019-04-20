Outfield collision during Friday night Pirates game puts 2 on the injured list

PITTSBURGH - Both Starling Marte and Erik Gonzalez are on the Pirates injury list after a scary collision in the outfield on Friday night.
Both players were going for a fly ball when they collided at full speed. Both players were on the ground for several minutes. Gonzalez eventually walked off under his own power while Marte was taken from the field on a cart.
The Pirates announced on Saturday that they placed Gonzalez on the 60-day injured list with a left clavicle fracture.
Starling Marte is on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal wall contusion.
To replace them on the roster, the Pirates recalled Cole Tucker from Triple-A Indianapolis, and they selected outfielder Bryan Reynolds from Triple-A Indianapolis.
