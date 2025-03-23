Pacers' Myles Turner delivers strong performance after sister leaves game due to 'medical situation'

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner delivered one of his best overall games of the season on Saturday.

Afterward, his mind was on anything but basketball.

Just hours after his sister, Mya, was taken off the court on a stretcher during pregame warmups, Turner told reporters she was OK, though he didn't take any other questions.

“Obviously, you guys know he's going through a lot right now, so to see him play that way again was really good,” Tyrese Haliburton said. “We've been able to grow a great partnership on and off the floor, and playing the right way that's when good things happen."

Good things did happen for the Pacers, Turner and Haliburton, who had missed the previous three games with a back injury, in the 108-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Turner scored 22 points, made five 3-pointers, had eight rebounds and three blocks in the Pacers' fourth straight victory. Haliburton finished with a career best 10th consecutive double-double — 16 points, 12 rebounds. He was two rebounds short of a triple-double.

But that paled in comparison to what happened before the game.

Team officials confirmed Turner’s sister suffered a “medical situation” and was being evaluated and receiving treatment. Turner’s family often comes to Indy in late March to celebrate his birthday, which is Monday, and Mya is one of his biggest fans.

This time, the family was courtside, near the baseline, when the medical team was summoned. What exactly happened was unclear, but Turner came down from the other end of the court to hug his sister before she was helped onto a stretcher and wheeled to the other end of the court while sitting up and appearing conscious.

The best news, though, came from Turner that his sister was OK.

