Packers running back Josh Jacobs leaves game at the Giants with a knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back Josh Jacobs was ruled out of the Green Bay Packers' game against the New York Giants on Sunday because of a knee injury.

Jacobs limped off the field early in the second quarter and was in obvious pain on the sideline before going inside for further evaluation. He had seven carries for 40 yards before leaving.

It was not immediately clear when Jacobs got hurt or how serious the injury is. Jacobs entered the day second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 11, running for 608 yards in nine games.

His departure came after quarterback Jordan Love exited with a left shoulder injury. Love returned later in the first half, while Jacobs was ruled out at the start of the third quarter.

With Jacobs out, Green Bay turned to Emanuel Wilson, who scored on an 11-yard TD run midway through the second quarter. The Packers had 106 yards rushing at halftime against New York, which has the second-worst run defense in the league.

