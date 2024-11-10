Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks inactive. Giants kicker Graham Gano is active

MUNICH — (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks' wait to make his NFL debut continues after he was listed as inactive for the team's game against the New York Giants in Germany on Sunday.

Brooks, a second-round draft pick, tore his ACL last November while playing for the Texas Longhorns and has not played since joining the Panthers. His next opportunity to play is in two weeks' time against the Kansas City Chiefs following the Panthers' bye week.

The Panthers said safety Jammie Robinson “returned to the United States Sunday morning to deal with a personal matter.”

The “home” team’s other inactives are: CB Shemar Bartholomew, LB Charles Harris, LT Ikem Ekwonu, TE Tommy Tremble, DT Jaden Crumedy.

The Giants have kicker Graham Gano available for the first time in more than two months after he was activated from the injured reserve Saturday.

Gano hasn't played since Sept. 15, when he was injured on the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders.

Veteran Greg Joseph kicked in most of the Giants' games since then but an abdomen injury last week meant that Northern Irish rookie kicker Jude McAtamney made his NFL debut in a 27-22 loss to the Commanders.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton didn't travel to Germany because he was in concussion protocol, and rookie LB Darius Muasau was also inactive for Sunday's game. Muasau had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

New York's other inactives: S Jason Pinnock, OL Jake Kubas, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, DL Jordon Riley, QB Tommy DeVito.

