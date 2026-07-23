Panthers OLB Nic Scourton carted off the field with right knee injury on Day 1 of training camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton was carted off the practice field with a right knee injury during the team’s first day of training camp on Thursday.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he does not know the extent of the injury, but added that Scourton will have an MRI exam.

Scourton went down on a wet field late in practice during team drills and players immediately gathered around him on one knee.

Scourton held his hand over his face as he was led into an awaiting cart. As he was leaving the field, the cart stopped and Canales and every player on the roster individually walked over to hug Scourton before he was taken to the training room.

Scourton had an outstanding rookie season for the Panthers, playing in 17 games with eight starts. He finished the season with 47 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits.

The exact nature of the injury was not immediately known as the Panthers continued practice. Canales is expected to address the media after practice.

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