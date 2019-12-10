The New England Patriots are under fire for a video shot by a crew during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, and now there are reports that the video focused on the Bengals sideline.
Citing unnamed sources who have seen the video, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported that "it shows about eight minutes of footage focusing on recording the Bengals' sideline," and that it includes "a direct view of the sideline as players run on and off the field and coaches make signals for plays," according to Pro Football Talk of NBC Sports.
RELATED: Belichick says he was unaware of filming at Bengals' game
Dehner also reported that the Patriots representative who had the camera captured the images in plain sight, sitting directly in front of a Bengals representative.
The Patriots have admitted that their production crew "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box," but the team insists that the violation was unintentional and that there was no intention to use the footage for any purpose other than the "Do Your Job" item on the duties of an advance scout.
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/rhXdwVvnr8— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2019
