Paul Skenes continues to dazzle but Pirates fall 3-1 to Rays

Paul Skenes tossed a career-high seven innings and Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 20 games but the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

Yandy Díaz homered on Skenes’ first pitch of the game but the rookie right-hander settled in and delivered another strong start for the Pirates (37-40).

The Díaz home run was the lone run allowed by Skenes across his seven innings pitched. He allowed six hits walked and struck out eight batters.

