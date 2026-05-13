Paul Skenes takes a no-hitter into the 7th, strikes out 10 as Pirates topple Rockies 3-1

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes allowed two hits over eight masterful innings to help the Pittsburgh Pirates toppled the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner carried a no-hitter into the seventh while retiring 18 of the first 19 batters he faced. Colorado's Mickey Moniak broke up the no-hit bid when he dumped a single into left-center field with one out in the seventh. Skenes (6-2) retired Hunter Goodman and TJ Rumfield to end the threat.

Skenes returned for the eighth, giving up a one-out double to Troy Johnston before getting a flyout and a ground ball. The 23-year-old received a standing ovation on his way back to the dugout after throwing out Ezequiel Tovar to end the eighth. Skenes tipped his cap before making his way down the dugout steps after finishing with a season-high 10 strikeouts and lowering his ERA to 1.98.

Six days after allowing two hits over eight shutout innings in a victory over Arizona, Skenes was perhaps even better against Colorado. He struck out the first six Rockies who came to the plate, the second time in his three-year career he has fanned that many hitters to start the game.

Colorado's Willi Castro ended that run when he laid down a bunt with the first pitch of the third inning. The ball went right back to Skenes, who scooped it up and easily tossed to first as the PNC Park booed.

Skenes kept on rolling, his only hiccup coming in the fifth when he hit Johnston in the left foot on a 2-1 pitch with two out. Johnston was promptly thrown out trying to steak second base to end the inning.

Though Skenes threw 68 of his 98 pitches for strikes, he didn't come back on in the ninth in search of his first career shutout. There were brief chants of “We Want Paul! We Want Paul!” when reliever Gregory Soto came on. Soto allowed a a two-out RBI-double by Goodman but recovered for his fourth save.

Oneil Cruz had three hits for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales added two hits, including an RBI-single off Michael Lorenzen (2-5) in the first that gave Skenes all the offense he would need.

Up next

The series continues Wednesday, with Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.90 ERA) set to start for Colorado against Mitch Keller (4-1, 2.87).

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