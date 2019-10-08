CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford said he is "open minded" when it comes to college athletes being paid for endorsement deals.
He made the comments at the conference's preseason men's basketball media day,
Last month California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that goes into effect in 2023 allowing athletes at universities in his state make money from their images, names or likenesses. The law also bans schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid.
Swofford says that California law is "extreme," but added that he is not opposed to "modernizing" rules for amateur athletics. However, he says he would prefer a consistent national approach rather than individual states laws that can vary.
Swofford says, "I don't think this is going to be the end of college athletics by any means. We've been resilient in the past and we will be now and we will be in the future."
The ACC is coming off its third national championship in five years.
Pitt basketball is part of the ACC.
