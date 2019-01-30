PITTSBURGH - Less than 24 hours after being called up from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, forward Teddy Blueger joined the NHL squad at practice Wednesday.
Blueger, 24, was the leading scorer for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 21 goals and 39 points in 45 games. He is a team-leading plus-20 for WBS this season.
Blueger, a center, was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft.
He will make his NHL debut when he plays in his first game with the Penguins, which could be Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said Blueger was deserving of the call up.
Channel 11's Chase Williams attended Penguins practice Wednesday morning. He noted that Derick Brassard and Olli Maatta did not participate.
