Penguins draft order set; denied first-round pick

By Dan Kingerski, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 18: PPG PAINTS Arena is shown in the second period between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The New York Rangers rallied from a two-goal third period deficit to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena Thursday. Chris Kreider had a third-period hat trick, and the Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, in the process denying the Pittsburgh Penguins a first-round pick.

The Penguins’ draft order is now set. By virtue of the Jake Guentzel trade, the Penguins would have received Carolina’s first-round pick if the Hurricanes advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. They would also have received a fifth-rounder if the Hurricanes won the Cup. Both are now void.

