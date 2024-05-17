Penguins draft order set; denied first-round pick

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The New York Rangers rallied from a two-goal third period deficit to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena Thursday. Chris Kreider had a third-period hat trick, and the Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, in the process denying the Pittsburgh Penguins a first-round pick.

The Penguins’ draft order is now set. By virtue of the Jake Guentzel trade, the Penguins would have received Carolina’s first-round pick if the Hurricanes advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. They would also have received a fifth-rounder if the Hurricanes won the Cup. Both are now void.

