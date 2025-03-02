Penguins Game 63 vs. Maple Leafs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-29-9) are in a bad way as they reach the final quarter of their season. They’ve played well, they’ve played terribly, but their only win in five games since the NHL break was a shocking three-goal comeback overtime win. Otherwise, the Penguins have lost and their task gets no easier Sunday when they host the talented Toronto Maple Leafs (37-20-2) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 1 p.m. However, the game is also on TNT, so be warned that the puck drop may be closer to 1:20 p.m.

The Penguins have potentially fallen to last place in the Eastern Conference. They lead the Buffalo Sabres by four points, but Buffalo has four games in hand. The two teams’ winning percentages are only a few points different. The fall has been hard for the Penguins, who lost to the Boston Bruins 3-2 Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

