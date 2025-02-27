Sports

Penguins place Matt Nieto on waivers

Sleepy in Seattle, Penguins tanking continues; Malkin injured Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Matt Nieto moves the puck against Seattle Kraken defenseman Joshua Mahura (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed blue-collar winger Matt Nieto on waivers.

If he is not claimed by another club by 2 p.m. Thursday, president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas can assign him to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, although he will not be obligated to do so.

Nieto, 32, signed with the Penguins as a free agent in 2023. He missed most of last season while recovering from knee surgery and has one goal and two assists in 31 games in 2024-25.

