Penguins place Matt Nieto on waivers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed blue-collar winger Matt Nieto on waivers.

If he is not claimed by another club by 2 p.m. Thursday, president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas can assign him to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, although he will not be obligated to do so.

Nieto, 32, signed with the Penguins as a free agent in 2023. He missed most of last season while recovering from knee surgery and has one goal and two assists in 31 games in 2024-25.

