Penguins playoff odds hit 0%; top pick odds rise

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins playoff odds are zero.

After hanging on for dear life and even creating the faintest pulse, with a little bit of optimism after a four-game winning streak, the Penguins crashed Tuesday night, giving up four unanswered goals to the New York Islanders in a 4-2 loss at PPG Paints Arena.

As a result, that ever-so-slim 0.2% chance the team could fashion a miracle was gone. According to the Moneypuck playoff odds model, the Penguins hit 0.00%

First Overall Pick

It’s not quite the same as the NHL odds, but the MoneyPuck projections for the first overall pick are interesting. The Penguins have risen to a 7.1% chance for the first overall selection, presumably Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman playing for the Erie Otters.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group